LIVE | CENTCOM confirms deaths of four of six crew members on crashed refueling plane in Iran, points to accident

Donald Trump assured preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons is more important than than the price of oil. However, just hours later, the U.S. president took a controversial step to curb rising prices by temporarily lifting sanctions on Russia to calm the market.

The measure, for the moment, has not been felt in the stock market. The price of crude oil is still above $100 a barrel, and the Asian markets closed in the red in view of the latest developments in the conflict, which seem to indicate that the possibility of a swift end is less likely. In addition, threats from both sides to attack critical energy facilities have further heightened tensions.

In the last few hours, a French soldier became the first European military fatality in the region since the start of the war. In addition, an American plane with six people on board crashed in Iraq amidst mutual escalating threats between Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei.

All times are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

05:50 am CENTCOM confirms death of four of six crew members on crashed refueling plane in Iran, points to accident 11:10 13/03/2026 11:39 13/03/2026 "Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue," CENTCOM, responsible for U.S. forces in the Middle East, reported on X.



"The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire," CENTCOM insisted, although Iran attributes the attack to an allied group.

05:10 am Oil stays above $100, drags stock markets down 10:53 13/03/2026 11:39 13/03/2026 The price of a barrel of Brent continues to remainabove $100 a barrel, while the cost of West Texas International (WTI), continued to approach that barrier again, which painted the Asian stock exchanges red at market close. European markets also opened the day in the negative.



Brent surpassed $100 a barrel on Thursday and continues its inexorable climb, up 2.04% to $102.51 a barrel at the European open. WTI, its American equivalent, gained 1.97% to $97.62 dollars a barrel.



In early trading in Europe, the Paris stock exchange dropped 1.14%, Frankfurt by 1.08%, London by 0.76% and Milan by 1.07%.



Earlier, Tokyo's flagship Nikkei index closed down 1.16%. In Seoul, the benchmark Kospi index gave up 1.72%. Taipei lost 0.54%, and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost 1.11% in late trading.



With Gulf countries cutting production and oil tankers trapped in that area, benchmark prices for oil have risen 40% to 50% since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, threatening to slow growth and stoke inflation. The latest news on the conflict does not bode well for a rapid cooling in prices.

04:58 am. Iran strikes several of its neighbors hard 10:47 13/03/2026 11:39 13/03/2026 Several Gulf countries claimed new attacks from Iran. Two people reportedly lost their lives as a result of the impact of a drone in an industrial area in northern Oman, while two other drones hit near an oil field in Iraq.



Saudi Arabia announced that it had intercepted 45 drones, some of them targeting the diplomatic quarter in Riyadh. In Dubai, debris from "a successful interception" hit the facade of a downtown building.

04:50 am Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps warns it will crack down "harder" on possible anti-regime protests 11:07 13/03/2026 11:39 13/03/2026 Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps warned Friday that any new anti-regime demonstrations will face a "stronger" response than in January, when thousands were killed during a crackdown on anti-government protests.



"Today, the enemy, unable to achieve its military objectives on the ground, is once again trying to sow terror and provoke unrest," the Iranian ideological military said in a televised statement.



If there are new protests, there will be "an even stronger response than that of Jan. 8," the institution added.

04:45 am Israel hit 200 Iranian targets in a single day, resumes strikes on Tehran 10:45 13/03/2026 11:39 13/03/2026 The Israeli military claimed to have struck more than 200 targets in western and central Iran in a single day.



Fighter jets carried out "20 large-scale strikes" targeting "ballistic missile launchers, defense systems and weapons production centers," according to the same source.



In addition, the IDF announced new attacks on Friday morning, and strong explosions have been reported in Tehran.

04:28 am. Israel and Hezbollah continue exchange of fire 10:35 13/03/2026 11:39 13/03/2026 The Israel Defense Forces and terrorist group Hezbollah continued to exchange attacks during Friday. Israeli aircraft again attacked Beirut, while Iranian proxies in Lebanon acknowledged responsibility for firing on Israeli military forces.

04:13 am Iran threatens to "destroy" and "set fire to" oil and gas facilities in the region if Trump attacks Iranian ports or production centers 10:33 13/03/2026 11:39 13/03/2026 The head of Iran's High Security Council, Ali Larijani, threatened to "destroy" and "set fire to" oil and gas facilities in the Middle East in the event of an attack on Iranian production centers and ports.