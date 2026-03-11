Pope Leo XIV accepts resignation of California bishop arrested for alleged embezzlement

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de marzo, 2026

The Vatican reported that Pope Leo XIV on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Chaldean Bishop Emanuel Shaleta, who was arrested last week in San Diego accused of embezzling church funds.

"The Holy Father has accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the eparchy of Saint Peter the Apostle of San Diego of the Chaldeans, United States of America, presented by Bishop Emanuel Hana Shaleta, and has appointed Bishop Saad Hanna Sirop, titular of Hirta, as apostolic administrator sede vacante of the same circumscription", the Vatican said in a statement.

Last week, the San Diego Sheriff's Office confirmed that Bishop Emmanuel Shaleta was arrested March 5 at San Diego International Airport while attempting to leave the country.

The arrest followed the filing of a statement and documentation by a member of Shaleta's church that pointed to possible embezzlement at the institution.

He was arrested on eight counts of embezzlement, eight counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated financial crimes.

"Shaleta was transported and booked at the San Diego Central Jail for the aforementioned charges. He is currently being held on $125,000 bail and a hold under Penal Code section 1275.1 was approved by the court," the office detailed.