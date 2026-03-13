Indian Wells: Alcaraz and Sinner reach semifinals, Draper eliminated

Published by Víctor Mendoza 13 de marzo, 2026

(AFP) Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the dominant forces of tennis today, advanced to the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters 1000, which saw the downfall of reigning champion Jack Draper on Thursday.

The Briton fell to Russian Daniil Medvedev, who will be Alcaraz's semifinal opponent in an attempt to avenge his defeats in the 2023 and 2024 finals.

Alcaraz left in his turn another British victim, Cameron Norrie, on his way to his fifth straight semifinals in the Californian desert, a streak only achieved Rafael Nadal (2006-13) and Novak Djokovic (2011-16).

The world No. 1 downed Norrie (29th) 6-3, 6-4, an opponent who had beaten him three times, including previously in October in Paris.

In the other semifinal, Italian Jannik Sinner will try to continue en route to his first title against German Alexander Zverev.

Sinner, the world No. 2, was among those who sweated the least in the strong desert heat as he knocked out American up-and-comer Learner Tien (27) 6-1, 6-2, in 66 minutes.

The Italian, absent in 2025 for his positive test for clostebol, wants to take the last step towards the final after semifinal defeats in 2023 and 2024 against Alcaraz.

His opponent will be fourth-seeded Zverev, whom he has beaten in his last five matches.

The German got into the top four of the event for the first time by taking down Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-3.