FBI finds explosive residue in investigation of attempted bombing outside Mamdani residence

Published by Sabrina Martin 10 de marzo, 2026

The New York office of the FBI reported on Tuesday that its agents located explosive residue during a search of a storage room believed to be linked to an attempted bombing over the weekend outside the official residence of the city's mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

As the bureau explained in a post on X, explosives technicians from the FBI, along with local bomb squads, conducted a controlled detonation of the material found to ensure the safety of agents and others in the area.

The bureau also indicated that the operation was supported by the FBI's Philadelphia office, as well as local agencies in Middletown and Newton, which assisted investigators throughout the night as case-related tasks unfolded.

Attempted bombing charges

The discovery came a day after federal prosecutors filed charges against two people for their alleged involvement in a planned attack near Gracie Mansion, Mamdani's official residence.

A criminal complaint filed on Monday in the Southern District of New York charges Emir Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi with an alleged attempted terrorist attack on protesters and counter-protesters outside the mayor's residence.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted photographs on social media of the two defendants holding what she described as explosive devices that, according to the criminal complaint, they attempted to detonate during the event.

References to ISIS during the arrest

According to the complaint, Balat and Kayumi made references to theduring their detention.In a message posted on X, Bondi claimed the two were accused of attempting to perpetrate an attack inspired by that group. He also pointed out that federal authorities will not allow that ideology to threaten the country, and that law enforcement will remain vigilant.

Mayor's reaction

Mayor Mamdani reacted to the charges filed against the two suspects in a social media post on Monday.

In his message, the mayor claimed that Balat and Kayumi have been charged with committing a terrorist act and proclaiming allegiance to ISIS. He also maintained that the defendants must be held accountable for their actions and assured that authorities will continue to work to keep New Yorkers safe.