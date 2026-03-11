Florida: ICE requests to arrest illegal immigrant accused of beating his 3-year-old nephew to death

An agent with the Department of Homeland Security, DHS (File). AFP.

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de marzo, 2026

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued an immigration detention order against Samuel Antonio Maldonado-Erazo, a 28-year-old Honduran undocumented immigrant charged with aggravated manslaughter following the March 4 death of his 3-year-old nephew in Escambia County, Florida.

According to authorities, the child—a U.S. citizen—had injuries consistent with prolonged abuse. According to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, the boy suffered at least 17 blows to the head, extensive bruising, intentional burns, a broken collarbone, several broken ribs (one completely detached from the spine) and a severed pancreas from blunt trauma.

Local reports state that Maldonado-Erazo took the child with him to work despite the minor showing obvious signs of severe suffering. The child was transported to the hospital after someone called 911 to report that he had suffered cardiac arrest, but subsequently died.

Following the suspect's arrest on March 5, ICE filed a detainer to request local authorities to notify the agency prior to any possible release.

An "absolutely sickening" case

According to ICE, Maldonado-Erazo entered the United States illegally in August 2021 and was deported immediately. However, in November of that same year, he re-entered the country illegally, which is a felony, and was released under the immigration policies in effect at the time.

In May 2023, an immigration judge issued a final order of deportation against him.

ICE Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis described the case as "absolutely sickening" and noted that it demonstrates the importance of cooperation between local and federal authorities to remove dangerous criminals from communities.

ICE announces new arrests of accused or convicted illegal immigrants

In a separate release, ICE reported the arrest of several illegal immigrants in different parts of the country who have been convicted or charged with serious crimes, including child abuse, rape and sexual assault.

The agency noted that about 70% of the arrests it makes are of illegal immigrants charged with or convicted of crimes in the United States.

Among the recent arrests are: Tuan Thanh Nguyen, illegal immigrant from Vietnam , convicted four times of statutory rape and twice of child molestation in St. Louis.

, convicted four times of statutory rape and twice of child molestation in St. Louis. Erick Castaneda-Barahona, illegal immigrant from Honduras , convicted of rape in New York.

, convicted of rape in New York. Efrain Méndez-Cabrera, illegal immigrant from Mexico , arrested for sexual assault in Oakland, Calif.

, arrested for sexual assault in Oakland, Calif. Ronny Rojas-Hernández, illegal immigrant from Venezuela , convicted of assault causing bodily injury in Austin, Texas.

, convicted of assault causing bodily injury in Austin, Texas. Ronaldo Rojas-Flores, illegal immigrant from Mexico, convicted of false imprisonment and spousal battery in Salinas, Calif.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis affirmed that illegal immigrants who commit violent crimes or prey on vulnerable people "should NEVER be allowed to remain in the U.S."

According to ICE, more than 713,000 illegal immigrants have been removed from the country under the current administration.