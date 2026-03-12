FBI issues warning: Iran sought to strike California with drones in retaliation for the war

Iran's unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), known as drones, have been targeted by Iranian drones. AFP /IRANIAN ARMY BUREAU/ BROCHURE .

Published by Diane Hernández 12 de marzo, 2026

The FBI asked police departments in California to be on alert, as Iran could retaliate for U.S. strikes in recent days. The warning was related to possible drone launches at the West Coast, according to a report from ABC News.

According to the alert reviewed by the media outlet, in early February 2026, Iran allegedly intended to conduct a surprise drone strike from an unidentified vessel off the U.S. coast, specifically against unspecified targets in California.

Information distributed in late February did not make clear the timing, method, target or perpetrators of this alleged attack.

The FBI warning came just before the Trump Administration launched its offensive, in conjunction with Israel, against the Islamic Republic. Following that, Iranian drone strikes targeted sites across the Middle East.

A senior law enforcement official told the media outlet that the 12-day bombing is believed to have severely degraded Iran's capabilities to carry out such an attack. Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the FBI's Los Angeles office declined to comment and the White House did not respond to questions on the subject.

"High level of preparedness" for any contingency

"The Governor's Office of Emergency Services is actively working with state, local and federal law enforcement officials to protect our communities," the office of California Governor Gavin Newsom commented on the issue of potential drone strikes.

For its part, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told ABC News that "in light of current world events" it is maintaining a "heightened level of preparedness."

"Out of an abundance of caution and in recognition of current religious observances, the Department has continued to increase patrols around places of worship, cultural institutions and other prominent locations throughout the county," the department added in a statement.

Officials have proactively reviewed deployment plans, improved coordination with patrol stations and secured additional resources available if needed, they explained.