One person arrested after crashing through security barricade near White House

Published by Virginia Martínez 11 de marzo, 2026

A pickup truck drove through a security barricade near the White House early Wednesday morning. Police detailed that the situation forced a shutdown in downtown Washington during the morning rush hour.

The driver was taken into custody and no injuries were reported after the pre-dawn incident in Lafayette Square, just north of the White House.

The Secret Service, which is in charge of presidential security, said in a statement that it was "looking into a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the car has been detained and is being questioned."

Security in Washington has been beefed up because of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

Police closed several major streets around the White House, preventing government employees and city workers from reaching their offices, while traffic congestion paralyzed the area.

Dozens of emergency vehicles with flashing lights were on the scene as tourists and residents waited for the streets to reopen, checking their phones for the latest updates.