Dwight 'Superman' Howard retires: 'I'm taking off my cape to pour into my family'

Published by Alejandro Baños 13 de marzo, 2026

After two decades in the league, Dwight Howard, one of the best and most polarizing NBA centers of the 21st century, announced his retirement from professional basketball.

"Superman," as he is colloquially known, was the face of an era with the Orlando Magic. He also played for the Los Angeles Lakers in three different stints, the Houston Rockets, the Atlanta Hawks, the Charlotte Hornets, the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers.

He also tried his luck in foreign leagues (Taiwan and Puerto Rico).

"Im [sic] taking off the cape and retiring from all basketball to pour into my family and give back to communities worldwide. I know some of you might think I thought he already 'retired' but I didn’t… the game retired me! I still had more left to give! Yeah I did play professionally for 20 years and Im [sic] grateful to be able to say that but I can’t lie seeing these other players still going at it at age 40 inspired me to want to keep trying but now I believe my duty will be to pass it down to the next generation," Howard wrote in a statement on social media.

The Magic selected him first overall in the 2004 NBA Draft, and he immediately joined the franchise. He became NBA champion during his second stint with the Lakers and was an eight-time All-Star.