Virginia: Shooting at Old Dominion University leaves two injured, suspect dead

Two people were injured Thursday in a shooting at a university located in Norfolk, Va., where the attacker died, the institution said.

The incident occurred at Old Dominion University (ODU), in Constant Hall, an academic building that houses programs in the Faculty of Business. According to local media such as 13News Now (WVEC), the attacker opened fire around 10:49 a.m., injuring two people who were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The institution noted that police and emergency crews "acted immediately" and that the attacker had died.

Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day.

