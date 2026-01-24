Trump backs ICE after Minneapolis raid that ended with gunman dead

Published by Sabrina Martin 24 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump publicly endorsed federal immigration agents following an Department of Homeland Security (DHS) raid in Minneapolis that culminated in the death of a gunman and sparked riots in the area. Via Truth Social, Trump claimed that agents "had to protect themselves" in the absence of support from local authorities during the operation.

The incident occurred Saturday around 9:05 a.m. (Central Time) at the intersection of West 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue during a federal action that DHS said was targeting an illegal immigrant wanted in a violent assault case.

Confrontation during a targeted operation

According to DHS, federal agents were conducting a targeted operation against an illegal immigrant wanted in a violent assault case when a man approached Border Patrol agents carrying a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun. Federal authorities noted that the individual was also carrying two magazines.

The official statement indicated that the agents attempted to disarm the suspect, but he violently resisted. In the face of what they described as a direct threat to their life and the safety of fellow officers, one of the officers fired defensive shots. Medical personnel on the scene provided immediate care to the individual, who was pronounced dead at the scene. DHS added that the man was not carrying identification and stated that the type of weaponry suggests the intent to cause significant harm to law enforcement.

Riots and police response

Following the shooting, approximately 200 people rushed to the scene and began obstructing and assaulting law enforcement, leading to the implementation of crowd control measures. The Minneapolis Police Department asked the public to remain calm and avoid the area while details of the incident were confirmed.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara reported that the deceased was a 37-year-old white male identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a resident of the city who, according to preliminary information, is a U.S. citizen. O'Hara confirmed that an unlawful assembly was taking place in the area and explained that an emergency call was activated to mobilize all available sworn personnel. Local police received support from the Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin and Ramsey county sheriff's deputies, while the fire department worked to extinguish two small fires started in the area. The National Guard had been on standby status for days prior.