Pam Bondi moved to military housing after cartel threats following Maduro's capture

Attorney General Pam Bondi quietly moved to a Washington-area military base home after receiving threats from drug cartels and critics of her handling of the case Jeffrey Epstein, The New York Times reported.

According to the report, Bondi left an apartment in the capital over the past month after federal authorities alerted her team to an increase in threats against her.

Among the factors that intensified the risks was the capture of former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro in January, a U.S. military operation that ended with his transfer to American territory to face narco-terrorism charges.

An official with direct knowledge of the situation told The New York Times that, following that operation, there was an increase in threats, including warnings linked to organized crime networks.

The move makes Bondi the latest Trump administration official to move into highly protected military housing in or near Washington.

According to the report, other senior officials who have also moved to similar facilities include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, presidential advisor Stephen Miller, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and outgoing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

These residences are located inside military bases with high levels of security, occasionally used to protect high-ranking officials against threats from criminals, foreign adversaries or protesters.

Although the use of military housing by high-ranking civilian officials has precedent, analysts point out that the current administration has resorted to these facilities more frequently to protect key figures in its political and security agenda.