Unprecedented: 'SGA' breaks the record for most consecutive games scoring more than 20 points
The leader of the Oklahoma City Thunder scored 35 points against the Boston Celtics. This record surpassed the mark set by Wilt Chamberlain.
Last season's NBA MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, once again stunned the basketball world with an astonishing record. The Oklahoma City Thunder star surpassed the mark set by the legendary Wilt Chamberlain for most consecutive games played scoring more than 20 points.
This Thursday, during a hard-fought battle at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City between the Thunder and the Boston Celtics, which ended with a 104-102 victory for the home team, the Canadian point guard put up 35 points.
This was enough to set a new record in the world's top basketball league.
"All the records and accomplishments are great, but they don't matter if you don't win and that's all that was on my mind," Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game. "Iwould have given the record for the W any day of the week. I'm glad we won and I got the record."
Sports
Dwight 'Superman' Howard retires: 'I'm taking off my cape to pour into my family'
Alejandro Baños
Chamberlain set his record between October 1961 and January 1963, averaging a stratospheric 49.2 points per game, according to AFP. Since Nov. 1, 2024, when "SGA" began his streak, he has averaged 32.5 points.
Aside from the 35 points, against the Celtics, the Canadian point guard added 9 assists, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals.
Sports
Who is Bam Adebayo? The man who dared and unseated Kobe Bryant himself
Alejandro Baños