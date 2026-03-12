Michigan synagogue shooting: Attacker exchanged gunfire with Temple Israel security

Published by Víctor Mendoza 12 de marzo, 2026

An unidentified assailant exchanged gunfire with security at the Temple Israel synagogue located in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, police said Thursday.

Only one person was injured: a member of the temple's security staff who was rammed by the attacker's car when it crashed into the building. He was transported to the hospital. "That individual should be okay," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard maintained.

Neither the children present at the synagogue nor the synagogue staff were injured.

Bouchard also maintained that the person inside the aggressor vehicle is reportedly dead because of gun wounds, but that it was "complicated" to prove due to the fact that there had been "some fire within that vehicle."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer condemned the attack on the Temple Israel synagogue. "This is heartbreaking," she said. "Michigan's Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace."

TV images showed a massive law enforcement response around the synagogue in suburban Detroit. Smoke could be seen billowing from what appeared to be a fire in the building.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit said that Jewish agencies were on pre-emptive lockdown: "We are aware of an active security incident at Temple Israel. Law enforcement are responding. Our Jewish agencies are currently in precautionary lockdown. We ask community members to stay away from the area at this time."

The FBI's Detroit office said it was among the agencies responding to the shooting. "FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation," Director Kash Patel posted on X.