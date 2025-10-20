Incendiary speech and bounties for killing them: law enforcement officers at risk

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de octubre, 2025

Security forces are in serious danger. This statement comes in response to the attacks on the main tools the administration uses to combat violence and crime in certain areas. These forces are being subjected to incendiary rhetoric, counterproductive policies, and even death threats from outsiders—simply for performing their duties to protect citizens and safeguard national security from those who seek to undermine it.

Upon his return to the White House Donald Trump outlined several priorities he pledged to achieve. Within his famous slogan Make America Great Again he also promoted the concept of "Make America Safe Again," focusing on addressing the country’s complex security challenges.

To this end, the president announced various measures to address street-level insecurity, which he attributed to the Biden administration. These policies directly involve law enforcement, including actions such as raids targeting illegal immigration linked to crime and delinquency.

However, not everyone has supported the direction taken by Trump and his cabinet. Various internal and external actors have sought to obstruct the White House’s and law enforcement’s approach to this issue by any means.

Violence against law enforcement officers, their only argument

The main actors are Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Their agents are enforcing the law and working tirelessly to combat crime and delinquency in cities such as Chicago (Illinois), Boston (Massachusetts) or Los Angeles (California).

However, their work comes with personal risks. Because they carry out operations against illegal immigration and criminal activity, those targeted often intimidate them and issue death threats.

This was reflected in June, when the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported a 500% increase in assaults on ICE agents.

A month later, assaults on ICE officers had risen by as much as 700% since the start of Trump’s second term. "We are witnessing a hunting season against our law enforcement officers," said Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS spokeswoman.

Some situations are even more alarming. For instance, it was revealed that various Mexican criminal groups—designated as foreign terrorist organizations (CTOs)—are offering substantial rewards for targeting ICE or CBP agents in Chicago, ranging from $2,000 for providing personal information on a security official to $50,000 for assassinating a high-ranking agent from either agency.

Such rewards have drawn the attention of criminal groups like the Latin Kings, who "have deployed rooftop vigilantes equipped with firearms" in the city. They remain undeterred by the Trump administration’s deployment of the National Guard, which has also occurred in cities such as Portland (Oregon) and Washington DC.

Democratic Party: an incendiary discourse and policies to confront

ICE and CBP agents also face internal challenges. The most extreme wing of the Democratic Party is promoting rhetoric and policies that not only oppose the Trump administration and the Republican Party but, in their words and actions, also put law enforcement at risk by "demonizing" them, as the president and his allies have argued.

"This violence is a result of the constant demonization of law enforcement by radical left-wing Democrats, who demand the demolition of ICE and compare its agents to Nazis," Trump said in late September.

"I think, in particular, my Democratic colleagues should be asking very hard questions about why people in their political party appear to be involved in these politically motivated attacks," added Vice President JD Vance.

Certain members of the Democratic Party have criticized law enforcement for their work. California Governor Gavin Newsom claimed that Trump could use ICE agents in next year’s midterms to "curb" voter turnout, while his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, went further, asserting that ICE "chases, surveils, and arrests families."

Former vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz compared ICE to Nazi Germany’s secret police, saying, "Donald Trump's modern-day Gestapo is picking people off the streets. They're riding around in vans with no ID, wearing masks, and sending them to torture dungeons overseas." A similar comparison was made by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also criticized ICE. In late May, the New York representative, a member of the progressive Democratic group known as The Squad, called for the agency's abolition, describing it as "a rogue agency that should not exist."

But criticism of ICE has extended beyond words to actions. In Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker taken by agents, while Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, ordered the creation of "ICE-free zones" in the city.

In California, Los Angeles County's Board of Supervisors declared an emergency in response to the Trump administration's immigration raids in the area.