Trump threatens Boston and Los Angeles over 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympic Games

Published by Alejandro Baños 15 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump warned local administrations of Boston and Los Angeles with that he would do his best to relocate events for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games if they fail to address crime and insecurity in their cities.

After meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei, Trump told reporters that he would ask the FIFA President Gianni Infantino to move the 2026 FIFA World Cup games scheduled for Boston to another city.

"If someone is doing a bad job and I feel there are unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who is phenomenal, and say, let's move it somewhere else. And he would do it. Very easily he would do it," said the president, aware that the final decision is not up to him.

Similarly, Trump was asked whether he would raise the same idea regarding the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

"I could say the same thing about the Olympics. If I thought Los Angeles wasn't going to be adequately prepared, I would move it somewhere else," Trump said.

For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to begin on June 11 in Mexico, the United States and Canada, Boston is scheduled to host seven games.

In May, the president announced a task force responsible for logistics and security for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be led by Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.