Federal appeals court reinstates Trump's control over National Guard in Illinois, but prevents its deployment

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de octubre, 2025

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday partially restored the president's Donald Trump control over the National Guard in both the city of Chicago and Illinois, but prevented him from deploying the National Guard in that state. Thus, the federal court's ruling determined that, while it partially granted the request for an administrative stay filed by the Trump Administration - implying that the Republican leader has the authorization to federalize the National Guard in Illinois - it denied the request of the National Guard to order the deployment of the troops. However, the ruling also detailed that the troops will not have to return to their home states, unless the court orders otherwise.

Saturday's decision was made by U.S. District Judge April Perry, who last Thursday had blocked the government's use of the National Guard. His decision Saturday mirrors the ruling issued last Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut regarding Trump's actions regarding the National Guard in the city of Portland, Oregon. "The effect of granting an administrative stay preserves the status quo in which National Guard members have been federalized but not deployed," a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in a brief order.

Perry, who was an appointee of former Democratic President Joe Biden during his administration, had also previously granted the request by Illinois and Chicago officials to formally issue a temporary restraining order, thereby preventing Trump from taking control of the National Guard and being able to send them across the state after several of his units were ordered to patrol around Chicago.