After the offensive in Iran, Senator Lindsey Graham points to Cuba as the next target: it’s 'next'

Published by Sabrina Martin 2 de marzo, 2026

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) praised U.S. military operations against Iran and issued a strong warning about the future of the regime in Cuba, stating that "Cuba is next." These statements were made in an international context marked by a military escalation in the Middle East and increasing diplomatic pressure from the United States on the government in Havana.

During an interview on Fox News' Sunday Night in America, Graham described the Cuban government as a communist regime that, in his opinion, could face significant changes in the short term. The senator affirmed that "their days are numbered," underlining the vision of a sector of the Republican leadership that bets on maintaining and expanding the pressure on Havana.

Military operation against Iran and Trump's support

Graham's remarks came after the start of a series of strikes designated as Operation "Epic Fury," a joint offensive by U.S. and Israeli forces launched Saturday against several military targets in Iran. According to initial reports, these actions resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in addition to other senior officials and significant damage to Iranian Navy capabilities.

President Donald Trump has publicly defended the campaign, describing it as a critical measure for national security. He has indicated that the operations could continue for weeks to come, in an effort to weaken Tehran's military and regional influence structures. Trump has also suggested that the removal of Iranian leadership could create an opportunity for political change from within Iran.