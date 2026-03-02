Voz media US Voz.us
After the offensive in Iran, Senator Lindsey Graham points to Cuba as the next target: it's 'next'

The lawmaker argued that the Cuban regime's days "are numbered," amid increasing pressure from Washington on Havana.

Lindsey Graham

Lindsey GrahamAndrew Caballero- Reynolds / AFP

Sabrina Martin
Published by
Sabrina Martin

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) praised U.S. military operations against Iran and issued a strong warning about the future of the regime in Cuba, stating that "Cuba is next." These statements were made in an international context marked by a military escalation in the Middle East and increasing diplomatic pressure from the United States on the government in Havana.

During an interview on Fox News' Sunday Night in America, Graham described the Cuban government as a communist regime that, in his opinion, could face significant changes in the short term. The senator affirmed that "their days are numbered," underlining the vision of a sector of the Republican leadership that bets on maintaining and expanding the pressure on Havana.

Military operation against Iran and Trump's support

Graham's remarks came after the start of a series of strikes designated as Operation "Epic Fury," a joint offensive by U.S. and Israeli forces launched Saturday against several military targets in Iran. According to initial reports, these actions resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in addition to other senior officials and significant damage to Iranian Navy capabilities.

President Donald Trump has publicly defended the campaign, describing it as a critical measure for national security. He has indicated that the operations could continue for weeks to come, in an effort to weaken Tehran's military and regional influence structures. Trump has also suggested that the removal of Iranian leadership could create an opportunity for political change from within Iran.

Cuba in the foreign policy crosshairs

Tensions between Washington and Havana have increased in recent months, especially following the fall of Nicolas Maduro's regime in Venezuela and economic sanctions linked to the fuel embargo that have affected the Cuban economy. The Trump administration has also warned of possible tariffs on countries that continue to supply oil to the island, and has sought to have Havana distance itself from groups and nations it considers hostile.
Earlier Friday, Trump suggested the possibility of a "friendly takeover" of Cuba, alluding to a change of government without resorting to direct conflict, and noted that the current economic context on the island creates a political opportunity.

