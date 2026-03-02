Hollywood Screen Actors Awards: these are the big winners in film and television in Los Angeles

Published by Carlos Dominguez I afp 2 de marzo, 2026

The Hollywood Screen Actors Awards celebrated their 32nd edition Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, which is considered one of the most influential indicators ahead of the Oscars and exclusively honors the best performances of the year in film and television.

The ceremony, organized by SAG-AFTRA and streamed globally on Netflix, honored films such as Sinners, by Ryan Coogler -included in the categories of best cast and best leading actor for Michael B. Jordan-, while series such as The Studio and The Pitt dominated in television.

Here are the winners in the most notable categories at the Hollywood Screen Actors Awards, held Sunday in Los Angeles:

Film

Best Cast in a Motion Picture: Sinners.

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Michael B. Jordan, Sinners.

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet.

Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another.

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan, Weapons.

Best Stunt Actress Cast: Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning.

Television

Best cast in a drama series: The Pitt.

Best dramatic actor: Noah Wyle, The Pitt.

Best Dramatic Actress: Keri Russell, The Diplomat.

Best cast in a comedy series:The Studio.

Best Actor in a Comedy: Seth Rogen, The Studio.

Best Actress in a Comedy: Catherine O'Hara, The Studio.

Best Actor in a Miniseries: Owen Cooper, Adolescence.

Best Actress in a Miniseries: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex.