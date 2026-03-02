Conflict in Iran: FBI ‘on high alert’ for possible terrorist attacks

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de marzo, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the agency is working "24/7" to prevent terrorist attacks in the country following the start of the conflict with Iran.

Through a statement posted on X, Patel reported that he ordered each of the internal teams tasked with counterterrorism and intelligence work to be "on high alert" with the goal "to address and disrupt any potential threats to the homeland."

"FBI personnel are fully engaged on the situation overseas. Last night I instructed our Counterterrorism and intelligence teams to be on high alert and mobilize all assisting security assets needed," the agency's director wrote. "Our JTTFs throughout the country are working 24/7, as always, to address and disrupt any potential threats to the homeland."

Patel used his remarks to defend the FBI's work on counterterrorism. "While the military handles force protection overseas, the [FBI] remains at the forefront of deterring attacks here at home - and will continue to have our team work around the clock to protect Americans," he stressed.