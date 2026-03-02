Conflict in Iran: FBI ‘on high alert’ for possible terrorist attacks
Kash Patel confirmed that teams "are working 24/7, as always, to address and disrupt any potential threats to the homeland."
FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the agency is working "24/7" to prevent terrorist attacks in the country following the start of the conflict with Iran.
Through a statement posted on X, Patel reported that he ordered each of the internal teams tasked with counterterrorism and intelligence work to be "on high alert" with the goal "to address and disrupt any potential threats to the homeland."
Luis Francisco Orozco
"FBI personnel are fully engaged on the situation overseas. Last night I instructed our Counterterrorism and intelligence teams to be on high alert and mobilize all assisting security assets needed," the agency's director wrote. "Our JTTFs throughout the country are working 24/7, as always, to address and disrupt any potential threats to the homeland."
Patel used his remarks to defend the FBI's work on counterterrorism. "While the military handles force protection overseas, the [FBI] remains at the forefront of deterring attacks here at home - and will continue to have our team work around the clock to protect Americans," he stressed.
New York, Los Angeles and D.C. deploy more resources
The New York Police Department (NYPD) issued a statement in which it explained that more patrols were deployed in "sensitive locations."
"As is our protocol and out of an abundance of caution, we will be enhancing patrols to sensitive locations throughout the city, including diplomatic, cultural, religious, and other relevant sites," the NYPD said.
In the same vein as the NYPD, the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., is taking additional security measures. In Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass assured that "LAPD has stepped up patrols near places of worship, community spaces, and other areas of the city, and we will remain vigilant in protecting our city."