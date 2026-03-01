Austin: At least three dead and 14 wounded in mass shooting

Published by Israel Duro 1 de marzo, 2026

Austin Police Department Chief Lisa Davis announced that officers eliminated a shooter who opened fire in a local bar that killed three people and left 14 others injured of various degrees, three of whom are in critical condition.

As Davis told reporters, the department received an early Sunday morning alert that a man had begun shooting at Buford's, a popular outdoor beer garden in the city's entertainment district.

When police officers arrived, they confronted the subject, who opened fire on the officers as well. The officers then "returned fire, killing the suspect," Davis noted.

"They certainly saved lives"

EMS chief Robert Luckritz said emergency services found three people dead at the scene and 14 others were injured of varying degrees and transported to hospitals. Three of the victims were in critical condition.

"We received a call at 1:39 a.m. and, within 57 seconds, the first paramedics and officers were on the scene actively attending to the patients," Luckritz said.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson praised the quick response of police and rescue crews, "They certainly saved lives."