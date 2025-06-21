Assaults on ICE agents increased by 500%

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de junio, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released new statistics showing a 500% increase in assaults against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers during illegal immigration enforcement operations.

"Just this week, an ICE officer was dragged 50 yards by a car while arresting an illegal alien sex offender," explained Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin.

Additionally, McLaughlin stated that, in her view, several Democratic leaders have defamed and "demonized" ICE agents. She emphasized that these agents risk their lives to protect and defend the American public.

"Make no mistake, Democrat politicians like Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor Wu of Boston, Governor Tim Walz, and Mayor Bass of Los Angeles are contributing to the surge in assaults of our ICE officers through their repeated vilification and demonization of ICE. From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi Gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of these sanctuary politicians is despicable. This violence against ICE must end,” McLaughlin said.

In this context, the agency reported that, in recent days, family members of ICE agents have also fallen victim to doxing and have been "put in the crosshairs." As a result, the DHS reminded the public that disclosing confidential information about ICE agents is subject to legal prosecution.

Additionally, the agency explained that despite the circumstances, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem remains committed to upholding President Donald Trump's immigration agenda.

"Secretary Noem’s message is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," DHS warned.