'The Chosen' series on the life of Jesus broke its own record and is now available in 125 languages

Published by Joaquín Núñez 24 de febrero, 2026

The series 'The Chosen' broke its own record and is now available in 125 different languages. The production that chronicles the life of Jesus of Nazareth is all the rage around the world and has five seasons. In the number of languages into which it has been translated, it surpasses, for example, classics such as 'Friends' and 'SpongeBob SquarePants.'

The new milestone is verified by Guinness World Records. Michael Empric, the organization's official judge and spokesman, delivered the official recognition in Charlotte, North Carolina.

'The Chosen' chronicles the life of Jesus of Nazareth, played by Jonathan Roumie, from the perspective of the people who surrounded him. It is set in first-century Judea under Roman rule and combines faithfulness to the Gospels with narrative elements.

Its mission is to share the story with as many people as possible. Among others, the cast is rounded out by Shahar Isaac as St. Peter, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene and Paras Patel as Matthew the Evangelist.

"When we see numbers like this, they are able to provide a measuring stick for what’s happening, and we want to celebrate it. All those languages mean lives changed. And so we don’t want to stop at 125," Dallas Jenkins, creator and director of the series, recently expressed.

The new record was made possible by Come and See, an organization that helps fund translations of the series and aims to bring it to 600 languages. If achieved, the production would be accessible to 95% of the world's population.

The series surpassed its previous record of 86 languages, announced in September 2025. It is currently available in languages as diverse as Arabic, Bulgarian, Danish, Dutch, Flemish, Haitian, Hindi, Korean, Slovenian, Turkish and Vietnamese, among others.

"We’re all about appealing to each person. We reach people individually, day by day, and we see transformation in their personal lives and their faith walk because of the work we are doing" said Wendi Lord, leader of the Come and See translation team, in dialogue with Deseret News.

According to the aforementioned media outlet, more than 280 million viewers in 175 countries have watched the series. Even the fifth season was financed in good part thanks to donations, in this case from 105,000 individuals or groups from 150 different countries.

The complete series is available on its own platform, The Chosen App, where episodes can be viewed for free and with the possibility of a voluntary donation. Within the paid platforms, all five seasons are on Amazon Prime Video.