Austin: FBI investigates mass shooting that left three dead and 14 injured as ‘act of terrorism’

Published by Israel Duro 1 de marzo, 2026

The shooting that occurred overnight at a bar in Austin, Texas, could be an "act of terrorism," the FBI said Sunday of the attack that left two people and the assailant dead, as well as 14 wounded.

"Obviously, it's still way too early in the process to determine an exact motivation, but there were indicators that on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism," FBI Special Agent Alex Doran told a news conference.

"At this time we are only in a position to say that it was potentially an act of terrorism," Doran told reporters.