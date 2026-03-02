Poll: Americans approve of most of Trump's policies while perceiving improvement in economy

Published by Joaquín Núñez 2 de marzo, 2026

Americans have improved their view of the economy under Donald Trump’s administration. So found the latest Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, conducted during the last days of February, which also showed an improvement in public opinion of most of the president's policies compared with January.

According to the poll, Trump has an approval rating of 46% of Americans, improving one percentage point from January. At the same time, approval among "likely voters in the midterm elections" rose to 50%, an encouraging figure heading into November.

In addition, opinion improved on almost all of the president's major policies. These include fighting crime in U.S. cities, immigration, inflation, tariffs, foreign policy and America's return to its values.

The only topic on which Trump registered a worse performance than in January was on "responding to the ICE protests in Minneapolis."

To the question, "How strong do you think the U.S. economy is today," 51% responded "strong," while 49% perceive it to be "weak." This indicator yielded a positive result for the White House for the first time since November 2025.

In addition, 52% said the economy is better today than when Joe Biden was president, an improvement for Trump of five percentage points compared to last month.

"Americans are single-mindedly focused on the economy, and this poll shows there is room for people to change their opinion as we’re seeing some improvement in the long-term trend," said Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll and president and CEO of Stagwell.

"The administration has to keep working on explaining its economic policy to change the minds of voters ahead of the midterms," he added.

When it came to identifying the most sensitive issues at the moment, Americans chose the following five in that order: affordability, economy and jobs, health care, immigration, and corruption

As for the Cabinet, only Robert Kennedy Jr. and Marco Rubio had a net positive image. The Republican Party is also recovering its image, with four more positive image points than in January, while the Democratic Party only gained one point in approval.