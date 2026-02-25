Immigration Crash: California allocates $35 million to help illegals as deportations rise

Published by Diane Hernández 25 de febrero, 2026

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state of California will allocate up to $35 million in existing humanitarian funds to expand legal assistance and community support for immigrants facing detention and deportation proceedings by the federal government.

According to an official statement from the governor's office, the resources - previously set aside by the state Legislature - will be channeled through a new collaboration with philanthropic partners and nonprofit organizations. The goal is to bolster legal representation and provide in-kind support to meet basic needs for families affected by federal immigration operations.

"People are afraid to leave home, children are left without their parents and families can't afford to buy food. They are even forgoing critical medical care," the state statement said, describing an increase in uncertainty among immigrant communities.

Newsom defended the measure by arguing that "while the federal government focuses on working families, California supports them, bringing partners together and funding local communities to help their neighbors."

Federal context in the face of Newsom's decisions

The announcement comes amid the immigration enforcement agenda pushed by President Donald Trump, whose administration has stepped up detention and deportation operations.

Last June, Trump enacted a budget bill that calls for approximately $170 billion to be earmarked for border security, detention and enforcement of immigration laws, according to federal legislative reports. The White House has indicated that the goal is to speed up removal processes and strengthen immigration enforcement.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump focused his platform on tightening immigration policy and won victory in the Electoral College and popular vote, consolidating support in several key states.

Budget impact in California CalMatters, California approved the funding despite facing fiscal pressures. The governor's office has projected a budget deficit of nearly $2.9 billion for the next fiscal year, after implementing cuts and adjustments to various programs, including limitations on health coverage for certain immigrant groups.



According to a report by state media outlet, California approved the funding despite facing fiscal pressures. The governor's office has projected aof nearly $2.9 billion for the next fiscal year, after implementing cuts and adjustments to various programs, including limitations on

Republican criticism

The measure has generated criticism among state Republican lawmakers. Assemblyman Carl DeMaio called the earmark "absurd" in remarks picked up by CalMatters.

"If the IRS audited you and found you owed money in back taxes, as a citizen, you couldn't say, 'Well, I want a free lawyer to fight the federal government,'" DeMaio said, questioning the use of public resources for legal assistance in immigration proceedings.