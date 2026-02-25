Maduro's lawyer claims former dictator cannot afford legal fees due to US government sanctions

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 25 de febrero, 2026

The lawyer for Nicolás Maduro has asserted that sanctions imposed by the U.S. government against the Venezuelan regime are preventing the former dictator from being able to pay for his defense in the federal trial he faces in New York.

According to The New York Times, Barry J. Pollack, Maduro's legal representative in federal court in the Southern District of Manhattan, filed a brief arguing that Treasury Department restrictions block the Venezuelan regime from covering the fees of the defendant, who was detained by U.S. forces in Caracas, Venezuela in early January in an unprecedented operation.

Both Maduro and the Venezuelan regime are subject to U.S. economic sanctions, forcing them to obtain special licenses to conduct any financial transactions.

“The government of Venezuela has an obligation to pay Mr. Maduro’s fees,” Pollack wrote in a court filing made public Wednesday. “Mr. Maduro has a legitimate expectation that the government of Venezuela would do so.”

As described by Maduro's lawyer, on Jan. 9 the Treasury Department granted a license allowing him to represent Maduro and receive payments from the Venezuelan regime. However, hours later, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) amended the permit to explicitly exclude authorization for payment of defense costs.

In a letter dated Feb. 20, the lawyer argued that this decision leaves his client unable to cover his legal services. Pollack argued that the move interferes with Maduro's constitutional right to counsel of his choice, protected by the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. He also affirmed that the Venezuelan regime has the obligation to assume those expenses.

The counsel indicated that he has requested the Treasury to reinstate the original license and warned that, if he does not receive a response, he will ask the judge in the case to intervene. So far, neither the Treasury Department nor the Justice Department have publicly commented on the matter.

Maduro faces federal charges in the United States for narcoterrorism conspiracy and conspiracy to import cocaine, among other crimes. The proceedings are being held in federal court in Manhattan. The former Venezuelan dictator has pleaded not guilty.