Bobby J. Brown, actor from 'The Wire,' has died

Bobby J. Brown, an actor who played a Baltimore City police officer of the same name in the hit HBO series The Wire, has died at age 62. The information was confirmed by his representative.

The talent agency that represented Brown, Bramante Artists, and the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner did not disclose the cause of death. The news was first reported by TMZ. magazine.

The magazine quoted Brown's daughter, who explained that Bobby J. Brown died of smoke inhalation after a barn fire in Maryland.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Bramante Artists agency, Albert Bramante, highlighted Brown's career:

"Bobby J. Brown was a formidable talent and a man of great integrity. From his storied history as a Golden Gloves champion to his unforgettable presence in The Wire, Bobby brought a rare level of authenticity and heart to his work," said CEO Albert Bramante in a statement.