Pam Bondi fires James Comey's daughter, key prosecutor in Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and 'Diddy' Combs cases

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 16 de julio, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi fired Maurene Comey, daughter of former FBI director James Comey and a top prosecutor in the criminal proceedings against child molester Jeffrey Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and music producer and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The information was confirmed by The New York Times, Politico, and various media outlets, which cited sources with direct knowledge of the event. According to those reports, Comey was notified by letter, and his removal was given under Article II of the Constitution, which empowers the president to order such dismissals.

The news comes at a particularly sensitive time, with the Trump Administration under intense criticism for its lack of transparency surrounding the Epstein case. In particular, prosecutor Bondi has come under fire after raising expectations about alleged new documents without ever releasing them, which has generated frustration among MAGA activists.

In addition, Maurene Comey's firing comes as his father, James Comey, is under federal investigation for his role in the controversial 'Russiagate' plot, an inquiry pushed by Democrats and top intelligence aides who sought to link Trump's 2016 campaign to Russia.

Comey came under fire after allies of the president interpreted a recent Instagram post by the former FBI director as a death threat against Donald Trump. James Comey denied the allegations.

Maurene Comey, who served nearly a decade in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, was a lead prosecutor in the cases against Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell—the latter convicted of sex trafficking in 2021. Likewise, the prosecutor was also on the team that recently indicted Diddy for sex trafficking offenses, though without securing a conviction on the most serious charges.

According to preliminary reports, no formal reason was given for her dismissal, and both the Justice Department and the White House avoided comment.

On Wednesday night, after Comey informed her colleagues of the firing, dozens of federal prosecutors stood in solidarity with her and accompanied her as she left the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office headquarters for the last time.