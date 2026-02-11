Mental health, kids and social media: A guide to preventing addiction at home as Instagram and YouTube lawsuit proceeds
As young people spend more and more time on the internet for socializing, learning and entertainment, it is necessary for parents to accompany them in this process. Setting healthy boundaries promotes mental health, concentration and responsible digital habits.
As young people spend more and more time on the internet for socializing, learning and entertainment, it is necessary for parents to accompany them in this process. Setting healthy limits promotes mental health, concentration and the development of responsible digital habits for teens.
Currently, digital platforms are at a crucial crossroads. A landmark trial began this week that brings the owners of Instagram (Meta) and YouTube (Google) to court, accused of deliberately designing their algorithms to cause addiction in children.
How to protect your teen from social media addiction
Mayo Clinic Hospital, one of the nation's leading hospitals, explained that some steps can be taken to limit the potential negative effects of social media.
Setting clear rules and boundaries helps prevent digital life from interfering with essential activities such as sleep, meals or academic performance. Some key recommendations include:
- Technology-free zones: Prohibit the use of devices during family meals.
- Sleep hygiene: Restrict access to screens at least one hour before bedtime.
- Clear priorities: Establish a rule of not using social media until homework is finished.
- Time management: Define a daily time limit for the use of apps.
Society
YouTube rejects addiction allegations in landmark social media trial
Carlos Dominguez
Privacy and supervision: Tools to combat cyberbullying
The hospital also strongly recommends activating privacy settings on each platform. This prevents kids from unintentionally sharing sensitive personal information.
The American Psychological Association and experts at Mayo Clinic suggest age-appropriate supervision:
- Active monitoring: Follow or "friend" your child on their social media profiles to observe their interactions.
- Transition to autonomy: As the teen matures, the level of control can be reduced, fostering mutual trust.
- Digital behavior education: Explain that it is harmful to gossip, spread rumors or engage in cyberbullying.
- Safety warning: Remind your children never to share addresses, phone numbers, passwords or banking information with strangers on the internet.
The defense's argument: "It's not social media addiction when it's not social media and it's not addiction"
"It's not social media addiction when it's not social media and it's not addiction," attorney Luis Li told the jury. The defense is seeking to disassociate itself from the "social media" label to avoid regulations and accusations that weigh on direct interaction platforms such as Instagram.
The attorney stressed to the 12-member jury that the description of YouTube presented by the plaintiff does not match the technical reality of the tool, thus marking a line of defense that will define the future of digital child welfare.