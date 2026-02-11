Mental health, kids and social media: A guide to preventing addiction at home as Instagram and YouTube lawsuit proceeds

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de febrero, 2026

As young people spend more and more time on the internet for socializing, learning and entertainment, it is necessary for parents to accompany them in this process. Setting healthy limits promotes mental health, concentration and the development of responsible digital habits for teens.

Currently, digital platforms are at a crucial crossroads. A landmark trial began this week that brings the owners of Instagram (Meta) and YouTube (Google) to court, accused of deliberately designing their algorithms to cause addiction in children.

How to protect your teen from social media addiction



Mayo Clinic Hospital, one of the nation's leading hospitals, explained that some steps can be taken to limit the potential negative effects of social media.

Setting clear rules and boundaries helps prevent digital life from interfering with essential activities such as sleep, meals or academic performance. Some key recommendations include:

Technology-free zones: Prohibit the use of devices during family meals.

Sleep hygiene: Restrict access to screens at least one hour before bedtime.

Clear priorities: Establish a rule of not using social media until homework is finished.

Time management: Define a daily time limit for the use of apps.

Privacy and supervision: Tools to combat cyberbullying



The hospital also strongly recommends activating privacy settings on each platform. This prevents kids from unintentionally sharing sensitive personal information.

The American Psychological Association and experts at Mayo Clinic suggest age-appropriate supervision:

Active monitoring: Follow or "friend" your child on their social media profiles to observe their interactions. Transition to autonomy: As the teen matures, the level of control can be reduced, fostering mutual trust. Digital behavior education: Explain that it is harmful to gossip, spread rumors or engage in cyberbullying. Safety warning: Remind your children never to share addresses, phone numbers, passwords or banking information with strangers on the internet.