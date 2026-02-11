James Van Der Beek, star of 'Dawson's Creek,' dies at 48

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de febrero, 2026

Actor James Van Der Beek, star of the TV series Dawson's Creek, died Wednesday at the age of 48 after a battle with colorectal cancer.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed away peacefully this morning. He faced his final days with courage, faith and grace," said a post on his Instagram page.

Van Der Beek, who was married with six children, announced his diagnosis of cancer in 2024. "There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come," the post highlighted.

In addition, the actor's official profile highlighted that "for now we ask for peaceful privacy as we mourn our beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend."