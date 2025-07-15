New controversy in the Epstein case: Three minutes are missing in the video released by the DOJ on the day of his death

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de julio, 2025

A forensic analysis by Wired determined that in the video released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of the night he died, Jeffrey Epstein is missing for nearly three minutes. Although authorities released a statement concluding that it was a suicide, the missing minutes fuel speculation about the tycoon's outcome.

The DOJ released nearly eleven hours of video, claiming it was "raw" footage. However, the DOJ's analysis found that the footage was actually edited with Adobe Premiere Pro. In addition, they explained that it was not a ".mp4 raw surveillance camera" type file, but an exported file.

"Further analysis shows that one of the source clips was approximately 2 minutes and 53 seconds longer than the segment included in the final video, indicating that footage appears to have been trimmed before release. It’s unclear what, if anything, the minutes cut from the first clip showed," Wired explained.

The attorney general, Pam Bondi, acknowledged that a minute was missing from the video and remarked that this is a common occurrence in surveillance videos.

"What we learned from Bureau of Prisons was every year – every night, they redo that video. It's old from, like, 1999. So every night, the video is reset, and every night should have the same minute missing. So we're looking for that video to release that, as well, showing that a minute is missing every night," the attorney general explained.

However, her statements do not quite quell speculation as to what is in that missing minute.

While the three-minute discrepancy in the video could be linked to the previously reported one-minute gap, Wired's findings suggest that the original video, recorded on August 9, 2019, continued beyond that point.

"The cut to the first clip doesn’t necessarily mean that there is additional time unaccounted for—the second clip picks up at midnight, which suggests the two would overlap—nor does it prove that the missing minute was cut from the video," they added.

In recent days, the attorney general has come under fire from the MAGA universe, with a particular focus on her handling of the Epstein case. Among them were Laura Loomer, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mike Lindell, among others. They were joined by anchorwoman Megyn Kelly, who held Bondi directly responsible for the handling of the case.