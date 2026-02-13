Republican prosecutors demand federal investigation into more than 150 climate groups for receiving 'foreign dark money'

Published by Santiago Ospital 13 de febrero, 2026

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and 18 of his peers sent a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate more than 150 organizations based on U.S. soil. Those, they claimed, have allegedly received nearly $2 billion "in foreign dark money" to promote "extreme" environmentalist policies.

The prosecutors, all Republicans, said the money came from five organizations: Oak Foundation, Children's Investment Fund Foundation, Quadrature Climate Foundation, KR Foundation and Laudes Foundation.

"All five foreign entities use funding to direct climate activism and influence energy policy in the United States, including by funding U.S. policy fights, litigation, research, protests, and lobbying to advance an extreme, foreign, activist agenda," they claimed in a letter first reported by FOX. One of them, Children's Investment Fund Foundation, allegedly have "documented ties to the Chinese Communist Party."

Prosecutors relied on an investigation by the independent group of lawyers and investigators Americans for Public Trust. Published in October, the inquiry argues that "reforms are needed to prevent undue foreign influence" in American political life. "Foreign money coming into the United States can undermine our sovereignty and weaken our energy independence," they stated.

Among the organizations under the microscope are:

ClimateWorks Foundation (which allegedly have received $344 million)

Energy Foundation China ($88 million)

Grantham Foundation ($80 million)

Growald Climate Fund ($80 million)

New Venture Fund ($67 million)

The Windward Fund ($49 million + $12 million)

The Sunrise Project ($35 million + $12 million)

Oceana ($30 million)

NEO Philanthropy ($26 million)

Carter Center ($25 million)

Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors ($22 million + $108 million)

World Resources Institute ($17 million)

Center for International Environmental Law ($5 million)

Who are the signatory prosecutors?

The 18 states that joined Montana are:

Steve Marshall - ALABAMA

Stephen J. Cox - ALASKA

Tim Griffin - ARKANSAS

James Uthmeier - FLORIDA

Christopher M. Carr - GEORGIA

Raul Labrador - IDAHO

Todd Rokita - INDIANA

Brenna Bird - IOWA

Kris W. Kobach - KANSAS

Russell M. Coleman - KENTUCKY

Liz Murrill - LOUISIANA

Lynn Fitch - MISSISSIPPI

Mike Hilgers - NEBRASKA

Gentner F. Drummond - OKLAHOMA

Alan Wilson - CAROLINA

Marty J. Jackley - SOUTH DAKOTA

Ken Paxton - TEXAS

John B. McCuskey - WEST VIRGINIA