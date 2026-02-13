The FBI Raises Reward to $100,000 for Information Leading to the Location of Nancy Guthrie

Published by Joaquín Núñez 12 de febrero, 2026

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has doubled the reward for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen on January 31. On Thursday afternoon, the agency led by Kash Patel increased the amount from $50,000 to $100,000. The 84-year-old woman is the mother of NBC News journalist and anchor Savannah Guthrie.

The FBI has also obtained new details about the suspect accused of kidnapping Guthrie from her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona.

"The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack," the FBI said on its social networks.

The details were obtained from "a forensic analysis of the doorbell camera images conducted by the FBI's Operational Technology Division."

"We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving. Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case," they added.

According to local outlet KVOA, investigators also recovered several pairs of black gloves near Nancy Guthrie’s home that will be subjected to DNA testing.

The disappearance quickly drew national attention. Her daughter, Savannah, has suspended all of her journalistic duties, including coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics.