Pima County authorities arrest person in abduction of Savannah Guthrie's mother

Authorities in Pima County, Arizona, with support from the FBI, detained an individual for questioning in connection with the kidnapping of the mother of Savannah Guthrie, an NBC News anchorwoman.

It is estimated that Nancy Guthrie, mother of the newscaster, was abducted from her Tucson home during the night of Jan. 31 or in the early hours of Feb. 1.

NBC reported that, according to state law enforcement officials, one person was arrested late Tuesday night for questioning as part of the investigation into the woman's disappearance.

The person arrested has not been charged.

The case has generated widespread media attention. Numerous reporters and television crews have traveled to the residential area where the victim lives.

An "armed" individual

The FBI released images early Tuesday of a masked and "armed" subject apparently tampering with the camera on the door of the communicator's mother's home.

Kash Patel, director of the FBI, shared on his X account six black-and-white photographs and three videos showing a person with his face covered on the porch of the 84-year-old woman's home.

"As of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these new images, previously inaccessible, showing an armed individual who appears to have manipulated Nancy Guthrie's front door camera in the early morning of her disappearance," Patel said.

The White House spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, began her Tuesday press conference by noting that President Donald Trump had reviewed the images just moments before the press conference.

"The president encourages any American who has the slightest bit of information about the suspect, anywhere in the country, to call the FBI," he said in a statement.