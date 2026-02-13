National Retail Federation forecasts record spending close to $30 billion for Valentine's Day

Published by Carlos Dominguez 13 de febrero, 2026

According to the annual survey released by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics, consumer spending for Valentine's Day is expected to reach an all-time high of $29.1 billion. This figure surpasses the previous record of $27.5 billion recorded in 2025.

In addition, according to that study, shoppers expect to spend an average of $199.78 on gifts, up from $188.81 last year and also surpassing the $196.31 mark set in 2020.

"Valentine’s Day is a cherished holiday that resonates with many Americans, as seen with expected record-breaking spending this year," said Katherine Cullen, vice president of industry and consumer analysis at the NRF. "Much of that growth is driven by middle- and high-income shoppers who are expanding their gift lists to include friends, co-workers and even pets in addition to loved ones."

Candy is popular, but there will be more spending on jewelry

According to the NRF, candy remains the most popular Valentine's Day gift, with 56% of consumers planning to buy it. Other top gifts include flowers (41%), greeting cards (41%), a night out (39%) and jewelry (25%).

However, according to the survey, shoppers are expected to spend the most on jewelry—a total of$7 billion—followed by $6.3 billion on nights out, $3.5 billion on clothing and $3.1 billion on flowers.