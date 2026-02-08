Savannah Guthrie's family reveals they received a message from her mother's alleged kidnappers: 'We will pay'

An image of the Guthrie family asking for the return of their mother. caption / @savannahguthrie on Instagram .

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 7 de febrero, 2026

Television host Savannah Guthrie shared a new video on social media in which she confirmed that her family received a message attributed to the alleged kidnappers of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, who has been missing since last weekend in Arizona.

Accompanied by her siblings, Camron and Annie Guthrie, the journalist directly addressed those who would be holding her mother. "We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay," she said.

The video was posted Saturday on Instagram under the message "Bring her home," a phrase the family has repeated in each of its public communications since she was reported missing. While no details about the content or authenticity of the alleged message have been released, authorities have previously indicated that they are following all available leads.

Days earlier, Nancy Guthrie's children had already issued an urgent appeal, stressing the woman's vulnerability. "Our mom is our heart and our home. She’s 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive, and she needs it not to suffer," they expressed in another video.

The family also expressed their willingness to dialogue but asked for proof of life for fear of manipulation. "We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please. Reach out to us," Guthrie added.

The anchorwoman's brother, Camron Guthrie, reinforced the request in a separate message, asking those responsible to establish a direct line of communication to move forward in an eventual negotiation.

Nancy was reported missing after failing to attend church, triggering an investigation by the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Authorities have indicated that the woman may have been abducted while she was sleeping and warned that the lack of her daily medications increases the risk to her health.