At least two dead and one wounded after shooting at South Carolina State University

Two people were killed and another wounded after a shooting at a university in the south of the country, authorities have reported, leading to the closure of the campus.

The incident occurred at the Hugine Suites student housing complex at South Carolina State University and was reported Thursday around 9:15 p.m. (local time), the institution said in a statement.

"University officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the victims or the condition of the injured person," the university said in a social media post Friday. "The campus remains closed."

Officials at the institution also did not specify whether anyone had been detained in connection with the attack, but did confirm the cancellation of Friday's classes. They also reported that local police agencies were collaborating with the university "on surveillance in and around the campus."

The university, which has about 3,000 students enrolled, had already recorded two shootings on its campus in October, including one in the same student housing complex that left one dead and one injured, ABC News reported.

Thursday's violence came just days after an 18-year-old attacker killed eight people at a high school and a home in British Columbia, Canada.

