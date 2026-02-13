Senate departs Washington for the week without DHS funding bill

Published by Misty Severi 13 de febrero, 2026

The Senate broke for President's Day weekend on Thursday evening without a government funding bill that would keep the Department of Homeland Security operational for the remainder of the year.

The upper chamber's departure means that the department will be forced to shut down beginning Saturday, until a funding bill is approved by President Donald Trump and both chambers of Congress.

The Transportation Security Administration warned that the shutdown could impact travel time because all of its workers will not be compensated until a funding agreement is reached. It is not clear if the workers would receive backpay.

"The government shutdown will cease pay for all of TSA’s more than 63,000-person workforce and suspend non-essential services," Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl said on X. "Over 99% of that workforce resides in communities across the country.

"Democrats should fund the department and stop punishing our workforce and the everyday travelers they serve," he continued. "A prolonged shutdown could result in significant attrition and increased callout rates of our officers, including noticeable impacts at airports, including delays, longer wait times and canceled flights."

The government shutdown will only impact federal workers under DHS because Congress approved funding legislation for all other departments and agencies for the remainder of the current fiscal year.

ICE is not expected to be impacted by the shutdown

The biggest agency that is at the heart of the funding fight is Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is not expected to be impacted by the shutdown because of an extra $75 billion in its operating budget that was passed by Congress last year. ICE is also considered essential to public safety so all of its operations would be expected to continue, even if workers did not get paid.

The Senate is scheduled to convene Monday, Feb. 23, but Senate Majority Leader John Thune advised members they could be called back early if a deal on DHS funding is reached.

