Savannah Guthrie pleads for help after her mother's ransom deadline expires: 'Mum is still out there'

The Pima County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie Pima County Sheriff's Office .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de febrero, 2026

Savannah Guthrie, co-host of Today on NBC News, explained that her family maintains the conviction that her mother, a kidnapping victim, is still alive, and reinforced her message with a new public appeal aimed at anyone who can provide leads or information that will help advance the investigation.

"We believe our mom is still out there," she said in a video posted on her Instagram account. "We need your help."

As the presumed deadline for payment of the ransom that would ensure the safe return of Guthrie's mother Nancy expired Monday, authorities noted that they had not yet identified any suspects or persons of interest.

The FBI also said it is not aware of "any continuing communication between the Guthrie family and the alleged abductors," and announced a reward of $50,000 for any information that could help in the case.

The 84-year-old woman disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona, either in the dead of night on Jan. 31 or in the early hours of Feb. 1, triggering an extensive search operation in a case that has captured the nation's attention.

FBI releases images of "armed individual" outside Nancy Guthrie's door

New images released Tuesday by the FBI show a person in a full ski mask apparently tampering with the front door camera at the home of the TV anchorwoman’s mother who has been missing for 10 days.

The six photographs and three videos posted by FBI director Kash Patel on his X account show an individual on a deserted porch and at night, in disturbing black-and-white images.

The person has been described as an "armed individual."