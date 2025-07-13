Trump defends Bondi from attacks of his “so-called ‘friends’” and says talking about Epstein is “wasting time”

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 12 de julio, 2025

In a lengthy social media post, President Donald Trump came out in defense of Attorney General Pam Bondi, the target of harsh criticism for her handling of the "Epstein Files" by multiple influencers and figures in the MAGA movement.

Through his Truth Social account, Trump took aim at those within his own movement demanding Bondi's departure, asserting that she is doing "a fantastic job" and that conservative critics are being manipulated by the "radical left."

"What's going on with my 'boys' and, in some cases, 'gals?' They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!" Trump posted. "We have a PERFECT Administration (...) and 'selfish people' are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein."

The president again criticized the continued focus on Epstein, calling for a focus on his second-term priorities. "Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein," the president said, who during the election campaign promised to focus on the case and has now backtracked.

He also insisted that the "Epstein files" were actually written by the "radical left," comparing them to the Steele dossier and other Intelligence operations that, according to him, were created to damage him politically.

"Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 'Intelligence' Agents, 'THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,' and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called 'friends' are playing right into their hands."

"LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE'S GREAT!" he insisted.

Trump's message comes days after the Department of Justice, now under his watch, concluded that Epstein actually committed suicide and that no "client list" exists, contradicting previous statements by Attorney General Bondi herself, who had raised expectations around the case and the alleged revelations that there would be and never came.

Adding to the whole situation was a surveillance video of the cell where Epstein died that was released with, according to critics, a "missing minute," which fueled suspicions of opacity in the Trump administration's handling of the case.

As reported by Axios and the Daily Wire, the handling of the Epstein case raised tensions in the White House, provoking a sharp confrontation between Dan Bongino, deputy director of the FBI and Bondi, who were in the presence of FBI Director Kash Patel, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich.

The argument reportedly escalated so much that even Bongino reportedly took the day off on Friday, presumably mulling a resignation should Bondi remain in office. Patel was also rumored to be ready to tender his resignation.

However, in the face of reports of his own departure, Patel came out to deny any intention to leave the FBI.

"The conspiracy theories just aren’t true, never have been. It’s an honor to serve the President of the United States Donald Trump — and I’ll continue to do so for as long as he calls on me," he wrote Saturday on his X account.

The conflict, however, publicly divided Trump's entourage. Conservative voices such as Megyn Kelly, Nick Sortor and Laura Loomer have openly called for Bondi's departure, holding her responsible for mishandling the case. Loomer even warned that her tenure could affect Republican participation in the 2026 midterms, recalling that the Epstein issue was one of the issues of interest to the Trump base. However, Trump made it clear in his latest message that he considers it a waste of time to talk about the deceased child molester in 2019.