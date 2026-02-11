Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de febrero, 2026

The U.S. aviation regulator announced Wednesday that it lifted an airspace closure over a major U.S. city that had been imposed the day before for unspecified safety reasons.

"The temporary closure of airspace over El Paso has been lifted. There is no threat to commercial aviation. All flights will resume as normal," the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) stated on X.

Earlier, the nation's top aviation agency reported a suspension of all flights to and from El Paso International Airport in Texas for 10 days for unspecified "safety reasons."

El Paso International Airport said in a social media post that all flights, "including commercial, cargo and general aviation flights," would be affected by the move.

The airport, which is served by major U.S. carriers such as Delta, American and United, encouraged travelers to "contact their airlines for the most up-to-date information on the status of their flights."

Note: This article was updated with the cancellation of the flight suspension by the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA).