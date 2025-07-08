Shooting at Border Patrol facility in Texas left three officers wounded

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de julio, 2025

A gunman opened fire on law enforcement agents at the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) sector annex in McAllen, Texas. The assailant was identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda and, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), was "neutralized before any loss of life occurred."

As for the aftermath of the attack, three officers were injured. All of them were quickly referred to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Although the details of the event are still unknown, the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility has already launched an investigation into what happened along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

"Yesterday’s heinous and unprovoked attack in McAllen could have been a bloodbath if not for the fearless actions of Border Patrol and McAllen law enforcement," said Tricia McLaughli, deputy secretary of Homeland Security.

"This vile assault on our officers is a disgusting escalation fueled by toxic rhetoric vilifying those who protect our borders. This must end now, and those stoking this violence will face consequences," he added.

McAllen Police Chief Víctor Rodríguez said Mosqueda attacked law enforcement officers with an assault rifle and was wearing a utility vest.

The DHS statement also took aim at the demonization of law enforcement, even quoting a Democratic lawmaker who spoke to Axios on condition of anonymity expressing the following: "Our own base is telling us that what we're doing is not good enough ... [that] there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public."

The cited Axios article compiled testimony from Democratic lawmakers calling for more forceful and aggressive responses against the agenda pushed by the Trump Administration.