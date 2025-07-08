Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass storms an ICE raid

Published by Santiago Ospital 8 de julio, 2025

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stormed a federal forces operation at a public park in the city Monday. "They need to leave and they need to leave right now!" she can be heard saying in videos of the incident. She can also be seen talking on the phone with an organizer, demanding that the agents leave the park.

The Democrat intercepted a group of armed agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection and military units as they advanced through MacArthur Park.

"It is outrageous and un-American," she then said. She said this not only of the latest operation, but also the federal administration's decisions to take control of the California National Guard and deploy Marines to the city.

She later criticized the operations again on social media, posting a video of the park and claiming that before the arrival of the officers, "there were more than 20 kids playing — then, the MILITARY comes through."

In another later post, she shared a photo with children, who, she said, "had to leave the park today due to a military-style operation designed to instill fear in the heart of our city."

The administration was quick to respond to her via Tricia McLaughlin, spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security: "I want to ask Karen Bass, who is she protecting? Is it the MS-13 members we are going after? Is it the child rapists? Is it the drug traffickers? Which of the violent criminals who are terrorizing Los Angeles streets is she trying to protect?"

McLaughlin also remarked that in the last 150 days, nearly 600 terrorists were arrested, including confirmed and suspected terrorists. She also asserted that the officers were simply doing their job and enforcing the law.

She also accused Bass and other Democrats, such as Govs. Gavin Newsom and Tim Walz, of giving "a free pass and actually egg on these unhinged lunatics who go after ICE enforcement officers." As an example, she cited recent ambushes in Texas.

A playground for kids?



California Sen. Melissa Melendez further criticized Bass and Newsom. After the governor called what happened at MacArthur "a disgrace" and "theater," Melendez asserted that both were "delusional."

"This is not a park where children run free and play soccer. It is, however, a park where drug dealers and addicts run free," she said. Some social media users agreed with the senator, including actor James Woods, a California resident: