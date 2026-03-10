Published by Carlos Dominguez I AFP 10 de marzo, 2026

JetBlue airline temporarily halted all airline operations Tuesday after suffering a malfunction in one of its internal systems, the company itself confirmed in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the shutdown was requested directly by the company, and not imposed by the regulator.

The measure was active for less than an hour, before flights began to resume gradually. "A brief system malfunction was resolved, and we resumed operations," JetBlue indicated to AFP.

The FAA did not immediately respond to the agency's request for comment.

Airbus grounded 6,000 aircraft after another computer glitch

Last October, the low-cost airline had already faced an incident on a flight between Cancun and Newark, when an Airbus A320 had to make an emergency landing in Tampa after suddenly losing altitude due to a computer problem.

That episode led Airbus to ground some 6,000 A320 aircraft to upgrade flight control software.