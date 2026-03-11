Most Americans approve of Kristi Noem's departure from DHS, including Democrats and Republicans

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de marzo, 2026

A majority of Americans approve of Kristi Noem’s departure from the Trump Administration. So found a poll conducted by YouGov, in which both Republican and Democratic adults were happy with President Donald Trump's decision. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) will assume the post in early April.

According to the poll, 55% of adults approve of firing the current Homeland Security secretary, including 64% of Democrats and 54% of Republicans. Only 15% disagreed. The highest percentage of approval was seen among those 65 and older (69%), followed by those with college degrees (62%) and adult men (60%).

The poll also measured whether Americans would accept the firing of other cabinet members, but none exceeded 50%. The firings of Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent had the lowest favorability, with 29%. On the other side, the firings of Pam Bondi and Robert Kennedy Jr. garnered the highest percentage of support, with 44% and 43%, respectively.

As for Mullin, he came to the Senate in 2023 after winning a special election to complete the term of Jim Inhofe, who resigned. He previously served as a member of the House of Representatives for ten years.

In his first statements after being nominated by Trump, the Republican senator looked forward to starting his new job: "I'm more excited about this, ready to get started. There's a lot of work we can do to get Department of Homeland Security working, you know, working for American people. You know, Department of Homeland Security has a very broad jurisdiction. And, and I think there's a lot of work that we we need to do, and I'm excited about that."

"I am grateful to President Trump for nominating me to lead the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the Senate and carrying out President Trump’s mission alongside the department’s many capable agencies and the thousands of patriots who keep us safe every day," he added on his X account about his arrival at DHS.