Texas floods: Kristi Noem describes tragedy at Camp Mystic, highlights rescue efforts

Published by Agustina Blanco 8 de julio, 2025

With her voice breaking, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reported Tuesday during a cabinet meeting at the White House that emergency services in Texas continue to search for "many girls" missing after catastrophic flooding hit the region over the July 4 holiday weekend.

The tragedy, which has left more than 100 dead, devastated Camp Mystic, a Christian girls' camp located on the banks of the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.

Noem, who visited the camp on Saturday, a day after floodwaters swept through the area, described the devastation with visible emotion. "The parents that were looking for their children and picking up their daughters’ stuffed animals out of the mud and finding their daughter’s shoe that might be laying in the cabin and, just hugging and comforting people matters a lot,” she recounted.

The secretary highlighted the strength of the Texans, but stressed that “they’ve gone through something that is absolutely horrific, and it is heartbreaking to watch these families suffer the way that they are.”

For his part, President Donald Trump, present at the meeting, announced that he and first lady Melania Trump will travel to Texas on Friday to assess the situation and offer support to the affected communities. Trump praised the efforts of emergency services, stating that “Our incredible U.S. Coast Guard, together with State First Responders, have saved more than 850 lives.”

The flood, triggered by torrential rains that caused the Guadalupe River to rise more than eight meters in just 45 minutes before dawn Friday, swept away camps, homes and vehicles.

According to authorities, a wall of water surprised residents and campers, sweeping away many people along with tree trunks and floating cars. Some survivors were found clinging to trees, while others managed to take shelter on higher ground.