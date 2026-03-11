Hispanics take center stage at the World Baseball Classic

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de marzo, 2026

Hispanics have stolen the show at the World Baseball Classic. The cheers of Latino fans in the stadiums resonate louder than those of the hosts. Undoubtedly, the community is putting its own twist on the tournament, which takes place in the United States.

It's a joy acknowledged by an American considered one of the best pitchers in the world after a hard-fought 5-3 win over Mexico on Monday at Daikin Park in Houston.

"You didn’t know who was the home team. And there were times during the game where the Mexico fans got fired up and there were times when the USA got fired up. It was pretty cool. I think it would be hard to find another atmosphere like that outside of a tournament like this. It just doesn’t happen in the regular season, I don’t think. That was cool to be a part of," said Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes.

The cheers, according to AFP, were so loud that they surprised a waitress in the VIP areas inside the stadium. She was surprised to hear them. "Do you hear that? USA! Mexico! everybody scream, I love it," she told a companion.

More than 41,000 people filled the stadium. Given Mexico's geographic proximity to Houston, its fans usually take over the stadium. AFP told several stories of Hispanic fans. Juan Tavárez, 21, traveled from Aguas Calientes specifically for the game. He was convinced that Mexico would win by at least 1 run and, although they lost, his analysis was not far from reality. "There are more Mexican fans, and that has an impact."

For Marcos Hernández, 21, a Mexican who lives in Laredo, Texas, on the U.S.-Mexico border, although the victory did not come on the field, it was still a win in a way. "It's not only Mexicans, but Latinos. Everyone speaks Spanish here. Win or lose, this is a victory. Between Mexicans and Latinos, we support each other," he said.

The celebrations of the two home runs by Mexico's Jarren Durán, who was born in the U.S. but whose father is from Mexico, were heard louder than when the Americans scored.

And the boos against the roster of major league supertars, especially against American captain Aaron Judge, were louder at times than the home team's "USA, USA!" From the stands, "Volver, Volver" was chanted, perhaps with hopes of replicating the 11-5 victory they achieved in the 2023 tournament.

The tournament is played in Puerto Rico, Japan and two venues in the United States: the Astros' stadium in Houston and Miami's LoanDepot Park, where Venezuela and the Dominican Republic have taken over the stands.

Every time the Venezuelan or Dominican teams take the field, the stadium is transformed. The Hispanic presence is felt in every corner with drums, flags and chants that turn baseball into a true celebration.

It is a unique blend of brotherhood and competition: rivals on the diamond, but united by the same passion that transcends the scoreboard. Amidst the intensity of the game, there is something that connects and recognizes them, a shared identity that beats strongly in the stands: Hispanidad.

Former Astros pitcher Édgar González, who is Mexican, recalls his experience when he was a member of Team Mexico, both as a player and manager.

"When you go to World Baseball Classic games, you see the difference with all the Latino fans. When you're there in Miami, you see them dancing, you see them having a different atmosphere than a normal Major League game, where everything is more serious. It's super exciting," he tells AFP.