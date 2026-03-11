José Antonio Kast inaugurated as president of Chile

José Antonio Kast assumes the presidency of Chile in the presence of his predecessor, Gabriel Boric. AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de marzo, 2026

Conservative José Antonio Kast was inaugurated as president of Chile this Wednesday, three months after winning the election over communist candidate Jeannette Jara.

Kast took the oath of office in a ceremony held before the full Congress in the city of Valparaiso.

"Yes, I swear," said the new Chilean president.

His predecessor in office, Gabriel Boric, handed the presidential sash to the president of the Senate to give to Kast.

The ceremony was attended by international dignitaries such as Presidents Javier Milei (Argentina), Rodrigo Paz (Bolivia) and Daniel Noboa (Ecuador), among others, as well as Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado.

The Trump administration also witnessed Kast's inauguration with the presence of Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

Kast defeated Jara, who led a candidacy that brought together diverse left-wing forces, with a resounding victory (58% of the vote to 42%).