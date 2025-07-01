Man who allegedly killed two firefighters in Idaho ambush identified

Published by Sabrina Martin 30 de junio, 2025

Idaho authorities identified the suspected gunman responsible for the armed attack that claimed the lives of two firefighters and left a third injured Sunday, June 29, on Canfield Mountain near Coeur d'Alene. The suspect, Wess Roley, allegedly intentionally set a fire in the area to lure first responders and shoot them.

The fire was used as a decoy

Firefighters responded to the emergency call around 1:30 p.m., and about 30 minutes later, shots were reported. In a recorded call from the scene, a firefighter advised that there was an "active shooter" and requested urgent assistance.

According to his testimony, two battalion chiefs had fallen unconscious after being shot, and another firefighter was wounded. This fire "was set intentionally to draw us in," he said.

The suspect was found dead hours later

Following the shooting, authorities launched a search operation in the area. Thanks to a cell phone data trace, a tactical team located Roley's body in a wooded area near the fire. A firearm was found next to him.

At this time, it has not been confirmed whether Roley took his own life or if he died during a possible confrontation with police.

Governor's condemnation and support for first responders.

Idaho Governor Brad Little called the attack "a heinous, direct assault" and pledged the state's full support for the investigation. "They answered the call to protect others and paid the ultimate price," he said.

The names of the deceased firefighters have not yet been released. The third firefighter underwent emergency surgery and remains in stable condition.