Venezuela defeats the U.S. 3-2 to be crowned World Baseball Classic champion for the first time

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 17 de marzo, 2026

Venezuela beat the United States 3-2 to win its first World Baseball Classic title in a historic game that may stand as the greatest achievement in the country’s sporting history.

Omar López’s team delivered a dream knockout run, defeating tournament favorite Japan in the quarterfinals, surprise package Italy in the semifinals and, finally, the host United States in a tightly contested final, where Venezuelan pitching shut down the powerful American lineup.

Team Venezuela stamps itself as a #WorldBaseballClassic champion 👑 pic.twitter.com/tY7ze9IRy0 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 18, 2026

It was early in the game, in the third inning, that Venezuela broke the deadlock against U.S. starter Nolan McLean. Captain Salvador Pérez was the first to get the ball rolling, with a powerful single to right field. Then, Ronald Acuña Jr., one of the Venezuelan stars, hit an extra-base single that put Perez on third and himself on second.

Finally, Maikel García, Venezuela’s most consistent hitter throughout the tournament and the World Baseball Classic MVP, hit a deep fly ball to left-center field that served as a sacrifice fly, allowing Pérez to score Venezuela's first run.

Maikel Garcia drives in the first run for Team Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/4e8Po1ffeB — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 18, 2026

While Venezuela was breaking the deadlock, the U.S. offense was being subdued by Eduardo Rodríguez, who pitched four and one-third scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

Starting pitching had been a weak point for Venezuela, which had struggled against the Dominican Republic, Japan and Italy. However, Rodríguez rose to the occasion on the biggest stage, taking responsibility as the starter against the United States.

After completing four innings, Rodríguez set the tone for Venezuela’s offense to strike again in the top of the fifth, when Wilyer Abreu hit a solo home run to give Venezuela a 2-0 lead midway through the game.

WILYER ABREU GOES YARD! pic.twitter.com/wG0Jn0OZVn — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 18, 2026

From that moment on, both the United States and Venezuela turned to their bullpens, whose relievers combined for several scoreless innings and neutralized the power hitters on both sides.

It was not until the bottom of the eighth when the United States finally woke up. Reliever Andres Machado, who had gotten three outs in a row, gave up a groundout to Bobby Witt Jr. and set out to face Bryce Harper.

Harper, who had not recorded a hit during the game, did not miss a pitch over the middle from Machado and hit it out of the park to deep center field, silencing a loanDepot Park that was packed with Venezuelan fans.

BRYCE HARPER TIES THE GAME FOR TEAM USA! pic.twitter.com/zRVBaURBTm — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 18, 2026

In the top of the ninth, with the score tied at 2-2, everything was still to play for. Venezuela, which had held the lead for most of the game, came out aggressively against American reliever Garrett Whitlock.

In charge of opening the inning was Luis Arráez led off the inning with a walk.

Immediately, Omar López brought in pinch runner Javier Sanoja.

In a very close play, Sanoja stole second base, a call that was challenged (and upheld) by the United States. Then everything changed. At the plate was Eugenio Suárez, who lined a changeup into the gap in left-center field, driving in Sanoja for the go-ahead run.

With the score 3-2, Venezuela tightened up, tried to score more, but fell a little short.

EUGENIO SUÁREZ PUTS TEAM VENEZUELA AHEAD IN THE 9TH! pic.twitter.com/LtpLdYII5f — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 18, 2026

Then all the pressure fell on closer Daniel Palencia, who had already saved the semifinal against Italy. His first batter was Kyle Schwarber, who struck out swinging on a full count. Then, pinch hitter Gunnar Henderson replaced Alex Bregman and flied out, with the ball caught by MVP Maikel García.

Finally, backed by the Venezuelan crowd, Palencia sealed the victory by striking out Roman Anthony, securing the title for Venezuela.

With this result, Venezuela, a country with a rich baseball tradition, won its first World Baseball Classic title and joined an elite group alongside Japan, the United States and the Dominican Republic, the only other nations to have lifted the trophy.